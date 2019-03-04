THE SANDLOT’s Original Cast Reuniting for TV Series Set in the ’80s

Get ready for more lazy days on The Sandlot.

Last summer, director and writer David Mickey Evans announced that he was working on a prequel to his 1993 baseball classic. Those plans have changed, apparently, as it’s being reported he’s since pivoted into a sequel series that will reunite the original cast.

How so? Well, as Evans told The Rain Delay podcast (via Geek Tyrant), he wants to turn the clock up from 1962 to 1984, where our favorite neighborhood rascals will now be parents with kids of their own. Whether offspring of The Beast is involved remains unclear.

Evans sold the pitch to an undisclosed streaming network and confirmed we’ll see Benjamin “Benny” Franklin Rodriguez (Mike Vitar), Hamilton “Ham” Porter (Patrick Renna), Michael “Squints” Palledorous (Chauncey Leopardi), Timmy Timmons (Victor DiMattia), Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan (Marty York), Tommy “Repeat” Timmons (Shane Obedzinski), Bertram Grover Weeks (Grant Gelt), and Kenny DeNunez (Brandon Quintin Adams).

The original film was set in 1962 and centered around the hijinks of a group of boys who played baseball at a sandlot. The film spawned two direct-to-video sequels: 2005’s The Sandlot 2 and 2007’s The Sandlot: Heading Home, the latter starring Luke Perry.

