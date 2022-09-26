The Screaming Child Surcharge

A restaurant in Singapore is providing diners with a quiet place to enjoy a meal without the noise of children, thanks to a $10 “screaming children surcharge” it recently implemented. Angie’s Oyster Bar & Grill says customers had been complaining about kids running around the restaurant unsupervised and making a lot of noise, so they started warning parents that they will be charged $10 if their children don’t behave. And so far, it’s worked. The restaurant says they’ve seen a noticeable improvement and have received fewer complaints.