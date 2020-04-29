The ‘#ShampooChallenge’ Has Men Balancing Bottles on Their Manhood

Today in we all have way too much time on our hands, a bunch of men who have clearly been doing their Kegel exercises have taken to Twitter to post pictures of themselves balancing shampoo bottles on their penises. The “trend” is known on social media as the #shampoochallenge or #shampoobottlechallenge.

Some of these men post pictures where they’re completely naked and erect, whereas other guys post pics while they’re wearing boxers. The photos are NSFW, so we’ll let you explore on your own if you’re curious.

It’s unclear exactly how the challenge started, but it may have originated with a manga comic. One of the earliest posts about the challenge, which has received nearly a thousand likes, came from Twitter user @hurtpapi on April 23. He posted a comic strip with a man in his boxers balancing a shampoo bottle on his junk. Hurtpapi’s caption reads: “Can we get this challenge trending? I’m tryna see sum #ShampooChallenge.”

And a challenge it became.

As to why men are posting pictures of shampoo bottles ever-so-precariously placed? It’s advertising. It’s like sending a d pic to the entire world. It’s letting all the men and women know that yes, I am packing, and you should slide into my DMs if you want this. Once this quarantine is done, we should definitely hang.

Anyhow, happy Tuesday. Plug either of the two hashtags into Twitter if you’re bored. It’s like, what else are you doing in quarantine today?

Source: menshealth.com