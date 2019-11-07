The Thanksgiving Dishes Americans Secretly Hate!

Each year when Thanksgiving rolls around, a few classic dishes hit our family table: crispy browned turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and, of course, cranberry sauce. The sweet-tart relish is the one dish I tend to avoid, since I prefer to keep my main course savory and gravy-soaked. Sometimes I feel obligated to stomach it in the spirit of the holiday—and according to a recent Instacart survey, I’m not alone.

For Thanksgiving 2019, Instacart conducted an online survey with The Harris Poll to find out “how Americans really feel about the big dinner,” polling 2,023 U.S. adults ages 18 or older. Topics included what kind of wine people drink on Thanksgiving, and how different generations feel about leftovers—but the juiciest part was where respondents revealed which classic Thanksgiving food they secretly dislike, but eat anyway out of tradition.

Canned cranberry sauce took the top secretly-dislike spot with 29 percent, while green bean casserole followed behind with 24. After that, sweet potatoes/sweet potato casserole came in at 22 percent, pumpkin pie at 21 percent, and the turkey itself at 19 percent.

Additional data revealed that while nearly half surveyed (46 percent) felt that canned cranberry sauce is “disgusting,” Instacart customers still bought 50 percent more canned cranberry sauce than fresh cranberries last Thanksgiving—so the question is, who are they serving it for?

