The Top 10 Summer Activities Families Are Planning

Apr 29, 2021 @ 8:21am

Memorial Day . . . or the unofficial start of summer . . . is just over a month out.  And 6 in 10 parents say last summer didn’t really count.  So two-thirds are planning to make sure this one does.

Here are the top ten summer activities families are planning right now . . .

1.  A beach day.  42% plan to hit the sand this summer.

2.  Barbecues, 38%.

3.  Going camping, 35%.

4.  A pool day, 35%.

5.  Visiting relatives, 34%.

6.  Camping in the backyard, 33%.

7.  A road trip, 32%.

8.  A movie night, 29%.

9.  Water games, like squirt guns and water balloons, 26%.

10.  Game nights, 24%.

 

Source: SWNS

