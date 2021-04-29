The Top 10 Summer Activities Families Are Planning

Memorial Day . . . or the unofficial start of summer . . . is just over a month out. And 6 in 10 parents say last summer didn’t really count. So two-thirds are planning to make sure this one does.

Here are the top ten summer activities families are planning right now . . .

1. A beach day. 42% plan to hit the sand this summer.

2. Barbecues, 38%.

3. Going camping, 35%.

4. A pool day, 35%.

5. Visiting relatives, 34%.

6. Camping in the backyard, 33%.

7. A road trip, 32%.

8. A movie night, 29%.

9. Water games, like squirt guns and water balloons, 26%.

10. Game nights, 24%.

Source: SWNS