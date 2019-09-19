The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Will Begin in January 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV ? SEPTEMBER 15: Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Whitney Houston’s fans will always love her ⁠— and now, seven years after her tragic death, they’ll have a chance to see her in concert once again.

A new hologram tour that’ll feature a digitized version of the late diva belting her chart-topping hits will hit the road in 2020, first overseas and then later across North America.

The show, called “An Evening with Whitney,” will cover all of the star’s most famous hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and “The Greatest Love of All,” all of which will be backed by a live band, back-up singers and dancers.

BASE Hologram, the company putting on the show, said in a statement the performance will be a “celebration of her best work,” with production helmed by choreographer Fatima Robinson, who has worked with everyone from Kanye West to Rihanna.

“Whitney was a musical trail-blazer and I’m extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor,” Robinson said in a statement.

The tour has full support from Houston’s sister-in-law and estate executor Pat Houston, who praised the show as an “authentic Whitney experience” in a statement.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” she said. “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”+

