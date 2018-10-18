There’s a Cheese Advent Calendar Coming to Target for $20

‘Tis the season for the best holiday food creations to start hitting store shelves.

In November, Target will begin selling a Cheese Advent Calendar designed by British food blogger and creator of So Wrong It’s Nom, Annem Hobson.

The calendar, which originally made its debut in the U.K. last year, features 24 individually wrapped cheeses from brands like Jarlsberg, Applewood, Mexicana and Ilchester, and will be sold for $20 in 247 Target locations in the United States.

The packaging, which must remain refrigerated, is designed to look like a book so you can remove half of it when you’re 12 days through.

“Thousands of Americans have showed their continued support for my #CheeseNotChoc campaign,” Hobson says. “Over the past year, I’ve had countless Tweets and emails asking me to try my best to get the calendar to the US. I’m absolutely thrilled we’ve managed to make this dream come true. With every single cheesy invention I make, I want to bring the fans along the journey. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

