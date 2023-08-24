There’s A Reason You Should Stop And Smell The Roses

According to some therapists, taking a “smell walk” can help reduce stress. A smell walk is exactly what it sounds like – a walk where you take the time to breathe in all the scents around you. Clinical psychologist and author Carla Marie Manly says, “When we give our attention to specific sensory input such as the smells in our environment, we are naturally focused on the present rather than the past or future. The experience of a smell walk allows us to detach from the racing, busy mind and focus on the various scents in our environment.”