Dry (or Damp) January isn’t the only New Year’s challenge people are taking on …There’s also Veganuary, where people are encouraged to go 30 days without eating any animal products. In 2022, 36% of those who were not vegan before Veganuary decided to stay vegan after taking on the challenge. 74% did not stay vegan after the 30 days but planned to eat more plant-based foods going forward.