These 5 Wisconsin Squirrels Got In Quite a Tangle

You know when you were a kid and you once got bubblegum stuck in your hair and it was impossible to get out? Well this is like that, except with squirrel tails.

No fewer than five squirrels in Wisconsin got themselves in an almighty predicament when their respective tales became entangled.

Fortunately, a good samaritan found them and brought them to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

It turns out that the gray squirrel siblings had become caught up in the grasses and strips of plastic that their mother uses as nest material.

Were it not for the intervention of the Humane Society, the squirrels at the very least could have lost their tails, which they need for balance and warmth, but it could also have proved fatal.

After anesthetizing them, here’s the Humane Society describing how they untangled the knot.

“We began working on unraveling the “Gordian Knot” (Google it) of tightly tangled tails and nest material. It was impossible to tell whose tail was whose, and we were increasingly concerned because all of them had suffered from varying degrees of tissue damage to their tails caused by circulatory impairment. Bit by bit we snipped away at the grass-and-plastic knot with scissors, being very careful to make sure we weren’t snipping anyone’s tail in the process. It took about 20 minutes to free the young squirrels. And soon after they began to recover from anesthesia. Now, one day later, they are all bright-eyed, and three of the five are “bushy-tailed,” but we’ll need to monitor all of them for a couple of days to watch for tail necrosis caused by impaired blood flow.”

Source: bringmethenews.com

