These Are The 40 Most-Visited Attractions in Minnesota

If you’ve ever attempted to find a good parking spot at the Target off of 109th Street in Blaine during a weekend over the summer you’re well aware that the National Sports Center across the street gets crazy busy, but did you know it’s the fourth most-visited attraction in Minnesota in 2017?

Explore Minnesota released the stats for 2017 and you might be surprised by some of the hot spots. Do note that the attendance numbers are both estimates and exact, depending on the place.

Mall of America, Bloomington – 40,000,000 Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Minneapolis – 7,063,500 Como Park, St. Paul – 3,357,400 National Sports Center, Blaine – 4,100,000 Central Mississippi Riverfront Regional Park, Mpls. – 2,782,800 Mississippi Gorge Regional Park, Mpls./St. Paul – 2,734,300 Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center & Park, Duluth – 2,526,322 Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul – 2,200,000 Target Field, Minneapolis – 2,131,787 Minnehaha Park, Minneapolis – 2,051,000

You can see the 30 other top attractions in the image below, but some notables include Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store coming in at 27th with 650,000 visitors, and Surly Brewing in at No. 30 with more than 560,000 guests.