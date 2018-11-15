These Are The 40 Most-Visited Attractions in Minnesota

If you’ve ever attempted to find a good parking spot at the Target off of 109th Street in Blaine during a weekend over the summer you’re well aware that the National Sports Center across the street gets crazy busy, but did you know it’s the fourth most-visited attraction in Minnesota in 2017?

Explore Minnesota released the stats for 2017 and you might be surprised by some of the hot spots. Do note that the attendance numbers are both estimates and exact, depending on the place.

  1. Mall of America, Bloomington – 40,000,000
  2. Chain of Lakes Regional Park, Minneapolis – 7,063,500
  3. Como Park, St. Paul – 3,357,400
  4. National Sports Center, Blaine – 4,100,000
  5. Central Mississippi Riverfront Regional Park, Mpls. – 2,782,800
  6. Mississippi Gorge Regional Park, Mpls./St. Paul – 2,734,300
  7. Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center & Park, Duluth – 2,526,322
  8. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul – 2,200,000
  9. Target Field, Minneapolis – 2,131,787
  10. Minnehaha Park, Minneapolis – 2,051,000

You can see the 30 other top attractions in the image below, but some notables include Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store coming in at 27th with 650,000 visitors, and Surly Brewing in at No. 30 with more than 560,000 guests.

Screen Shot 2018-11-14 at 3.13.19 PM

Courtesy Explore Minnesota

Source:  bringmethenews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Explosion injures 2 at business in North Mankato Man Accused Of Rolling Stolen Merchandise Out Of Mankato Business And Down The Street Breaking: Explosion At North Mankato Peterbuilt Will MSU Soon Be Sporting a Brand-New Sports Dome? California Ford Dealership Slammed for ‘Smoking Hot Deals’ Ad During Wildfires Hasbro Releases ‘Monopoly for Millennials’
Comments