These Are the Top 10 Parenting Trends for 2019, According to Pinterest

Out of all the companies in the world, Pinterest surely has its finger on the pulse of what’s hot.

Millions of people use the platform to stay inspired and keep ideas in one handy spot. Whether it’s interior design, travel, food, health, or fashion, Pinterest is the go-to spot to learn about popular ideas and products – and get an insight into what we’re all coveting.

The social media giant has just released its annual ‘Top 100 trends‘ report, to reveal the most popular searches that have increased in the past year across 10 key categories – including parenting.

From high-tech sleeping to toy-sharing subscriptions, these are apparently the hottest parenting trends to look out for in 2019.

1. Geometric interior decor – up 1178 per cent

Geometric seems to be back, baby, but we have to question if it ever went out of style. The key difference from the geometric trend we saw earlier this decade are using soft pastels in lieu of monochrome.

​2. High-tech sleeping – up 851 per cent

With modern parenting, comes high-tech equipment options. Searches for smart sleep products surged by 851 per cent – a sure indication that parents will still do anything to get their babies to sleep, even if it means blowing the budget on an auto-rocking bassinet that plays music and white noise.

3. Birth prints – up 315 per cent

It seems everyone wants to honour a baby’s birth with a birth stats print. These make an ideal gift for the nursery and are a beautiful memento of that special day your little one entered the world.

4. Toy sharing subscriptions – up 313 per cent

Parents are over the expense and waste of buying toys, so they’re turning to toy rental instead.

5. Party scavenger hunts – up 302 per cent

Scavenger hunt parties will be all the go in 2019. There are so many ways to plan one according to the ages and interests of the kids – and will surely keep the kids burn off all that sugar.

6. Enchanted forest parties – up 238 per cent

Toadstool chairs, indoor trees and whimsical fairy garlands – every child wants a party that looks like this! And parents are doing their research on Pinterest on how best to emulate it.

7. Audiobooks – up 126 per cent

Searches for kids audiobooks increased by 126 per cent – perhaps in a bid to avoid too much screen time. Using a product like Audible means children have thousands of books at their fingertips.

8. Wireless breast pumps – up 114 per cent

Breast pumps have also gone high-tech with searches for wireless breast pumps up by 114 per cent.

9. Rustic aesthetics – up 136 per cent

Rustic nurseries featuring natural fibres and wood panelling reflect a return to softer decor.

10. House beds – up 90 per cent

Perhaps the sweetest way to sleep with maximum decor impact (and help your toddler transition to a big bed) – searches for house beds went up by 90 per cent.

