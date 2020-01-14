      Weather Alert

These Were the Most Popular Baby Names in 1920

Jan 14, 2020 @ 8:48am

Baby names don’t typically experience dramatic dips and surges in popularity from one year to the next. But over time, there are interesting trends.

Some fall off the map for good, while others decline only to make a comeback. And of course, there are the classics that remain popular to this day. HuffPost took a look at the Social Security Administration’s baby name database to see which names have tanked over time and which ones have staying power … like 100 years of staying power.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1920. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn remain popular today, others like Gladys, Mildred and Howard aren’t seen on many new birth certificates a century later.

Girls

1. Mary

2. Dorothy

3. Helen

4. Margaret

5. Ruth

6. Mildred

7. Virginia

8. Elizabeth

9. Frances

10. Anna

11. Betty

12. Evelyn

13. Marie

14. Doris

15. Alice

16. Florence

17. Irene

18. Lillian

19. Louise

20. Rose

21. Catherine

22. Gladys

23. Martha

24. Marjorie

25. Eleanor

Boys

1. John

2. William

3. Robert

4. James

5. Charles

6. George

7. Joseph

8. Edward

9. Frank

10. Richard

11. Thomas

12. Harold

13. Walter

14. Paul

15. Raymond

16. Donald

17. Henry

18. Arthur

19. Albert

20. Jack

21. Harry

22. Ralph

23. Kenneth

24. Howard

25. David

