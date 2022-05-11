Thief Cuts Victim’s Grass Before Stealing Their Lawnmower

Police in Texas are searching for a thief who entered a home and stole a lawn mower, but took the time to mow the homeowner’s lawn first.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Hubbard, was captured on the home’s security camera entering the property at night and pulling a lawn mower out of the garage. He’s then seen with a gas can, presumably to fill up the tank on the mower, and then proceeds to mow the yard. The owner of the home heard the mower and was shocked to see someone cutting his grass, so he called the police. As officers pulled up the house, Hubbard took off with the mower which he eventually abandoned. He was able to evade apprehension and now cops are trying to track him down.

Source: CBS News