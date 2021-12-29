Think New Year’s Resolutions Are A Waste Of Time?

Not so. According to researchers from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, people are 10 times MORE likely to change a behavior if they make a resolution than if they don't. According to Dr, Sanjay Gupta, CNN's senior medical correspondent, you should think of them more as "all year" resolutions because it shows that you're making a commitment to long-term change. Here are three ways to start the New Year off healthy:

Exercise regularly . People who work out live up to seven years longer than those who don't. Also, exercise can reduce depression and boost self-esteem. Just 10 minutes of activity three times a day can do the trick.

Protect your skin . One in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer, and this time of year, the sun's rays can reflect off ice and snow. So make sure you have a year-round supply of sunscreen.

Skip the drive-thru. A study from the Canadian Journal of Public Health found that communities with more fast-food outlets have higher rates of heart disease and death. So, instead of relying on take-out, fill your plate with fruits and veggies. A rule of thumb: The more colors your eat, the healthier you'll be.