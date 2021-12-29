Think New Year’s Resolutions Are A Waste Of Time?
Not so. According to researchers from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, people are 10 times MORE likely to change a behavior if they make a resolution than if they don't. According to Dr, Sanjay Gupta, CNN's senior medical correspondent, you should think of them more as "all year" resolutions because it shows that you're making a commitment to long-term change. Here are three ways to start the New Year off healthy:
- Exercise regularly. People who work out live up to seven years longer than those who don't. Also, exercise can reduce depression and boost self-esteem. Just 10 minutes of activity three times a day can do the trick.
- Protect your skin. One in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer, and this time of year, the sun's rays can reflect off ice and snow. So make sure you have a year-round supply of sunscreen.
- Skip the drive-thru. A study from the Canadian Journal of Public Health found that communities with more fast-food outlets have higher rates of heart disease and death. So, instead of relying on take-out, fill your plate with fruits and veggies. A rule of thumb: The more colors your eat, the healthier you'll be.