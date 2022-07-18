Third dog missing after dog day care burglary is found

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The third dog that went missing when a Minnesota dog daycare was burglarized last week has been found, but no arrests have been made.

Railroad workers in St. Paul found Cooper, the miniature pinscher, Saturday morning. The dog had been missing since a burglary was reported Thursday at the St. Paul Paws dog daycare. Fourteen dogs were being boarded at the daycare at the time of the burglary.

Police and animal control officers found one of the wayward dogs Thursday afternoon. Another dog was returned home after police said concerned citizens in Minneapolis caught him. St. Paul police said investigators are chasing several leads to try and identify a suspect.