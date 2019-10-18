This $25 Sweater Dress Has 900+ 5 Star Reviews on Amazon

Struggling to find something to wear to the office when the weather starts to drop? Sweater dresses are becoming a staple go-to for those in-between-seasons for every fashionista’s closet. These body-skimming knitwear wonders are great because they are (a) effortlessly feminine and (b) oh-so-cozy. When you’re trying to be stylish and keep your cool on the outside, but want something to bridge the warmth during the cold months too, we’ve got the sweater dress for you: v28’s Cowl Neck Knit Sweater Dress on Amazon.

We’re usually cautiously optimistic about Amazon clothes, but considering y’all love our $30 pleated swing skirt find on Amazon as much as we do, we don’t hesitate to recommend this slimming, solid color, sweater dress. With over 900 5-star reviews—not to mention all the cute photos with real women loving this sweater dress—we had to check it out for ourselves! As one happy reviewer notes, “The dress accentuates curves and is sexy in a subtle way.”

Perfect for office parties, family photo shoots or your next date night, we know what we’ll be adding this to our dress roledex!

Shop the full assortment on Amazon.

Source: eonline.com

