This 30-Day Self-Care Challenge Will Help Busy Moms Slow Down

It doesn’t matter how old your kids are: There’s a ton to get done in a day, and only so many hours to do it in. So we moms cut down on time spent sleeping, entertaining, and taking care of ourselves. But paying regular visits to yourself needs to happen if you’re trying to thrive, not just survive. Don’t panic—we’re not adding more to your already towering to-do list. Instead, we’ve curated simple, dare-we-say fun ideas for sneaking self-care right into real life.

The 30-Day Self-Care Challenge