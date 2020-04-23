This Bob Ross Toaster Will Put His Face on Every Piece of Bread You Eat

When it comes to fancy kitchen gadgets, you probably gave your toaster the least amount of thought and, not to attack you, but why? What could be more important than making sure it toasts your waffle evenly, your bagel thoroughly, or your toast perfectly? Luckily, you still have plenty of time to rectify this situation by purchasing this perfect kitchen item, which is the Bob Ross Toaster.

My friends, this product is exactly as it sounds. It’s a delightful metal toaster complete with iconic painter Bob Ross’s face on it alongside his name and a painting of some happy little trees. But the fun does not stop there. This two-slot toaster will also emblazon Bob Ross‘s image on your toast, making everything you put in this toaster come out that much better.

Imagine smearing butter on Bob’s Ross’s smiling face carved into a piece of sourdough bread. Pure happiness! It also comes with reheat, defrost, and quick stop functions, in case you were wondering. It’s no surprise that this toaster has plenty of satisfied customers and currently boasts a five-star rating on Walmart.

“We bought it as a birthday gift, and it was a huge hit. The image is slightly less clear than it looks in the ad, but you can definitely tell it’s Bob,” one person wrote. “It’s cool and fun and works just as described,” another said.



This toaster can be yours for $34.99 from Walmart.com, which is a small price to pay for pure bliss, in my opinion!

Source: delish.com