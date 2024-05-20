This Church Offers Stevie Nicks Sermons & An $11 Cover Charge

A Brooklyn church is inserting the music of Fleetwood Mac into their weekly services. The Gaia Music Collective hosts about 200 worshipers every week in the basement of a former church, including A-list names like Cara Delevingne and Leslie Odom Jr., who even led a sing-along on one of his visits.

People regularly travel in from New Jersey and Pennsylvania to join in and have and flown in from Jamaica, Germany, and even Australia. Services can include songs by artists as varied as Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna. And if you’re wondering about a collection plate, the organizers have a cover charge of $11 instead.