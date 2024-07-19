This Dragster Is Absolutely To Die For

A unique, one-of-a-kind dragster was recently auctioned off for about $29,000 – and it’s a vehicle that many car buffs wouldn’t mind dying in … because it’s also a coffin. The vehicle, which is actually street-legal, features a custom box-frame chassis and fiberglass casket. Just like a dragster, it has wide rear wheels and organ-style vertical exhaust pipes. The car, for some reason, is registered in the state of New York as a 1928 Ford and has a valid license plate. There is no odometer and no information about how fast it can go. But then again, this is a vehicle that’s probably more for show than to open up on the dragstrip.