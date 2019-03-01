This Firefighter’s Encounter With Young Boy Will Melt Your Heart

A young boy in New Hampshire is a big fan of firefighters, especially one in particular after a surprise encounter.

Firefighter Mike Rheault responded to a fire alarm at an apartment building and saw Tegan McCall standing in the doorway of his apartment attempting to say something.

Tegan, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal, was shocked when Mike quickly realized he couldn’t speak and then used sign language to speak with him.

The boy’s mother was so touched by the firefighter’s gesture that she grabbed her phone to capture it on video. She said, “Tegan is just standing there like, ‘Oh my God, someone is signing to me.'”

After Mike taught Tegan how to sign “fireman,” he gave the excited boy a big high five.

It turns out that Mike became fluent in sign language as a kid because both of his parents were deaf.

Tegan’s mom says neither she nor her son will ever forget the encounter. (WMUR-TV)

