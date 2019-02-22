This Girl Scout is Selling Jason Momoa-Themed ‘Samoas’ Cookies

A Girl Scout in Colorado has gained attention for her unique way of selling out her Girl Scout cookies. Charlotte Holmberg marketed her “Samoas” cookies by putting a shirtless image of Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa on the box — turning them in to “Momoas.”

Apparently it started out as a joke with her friends and family — but it worked. She quickly sold out of all the boxes. “The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them!” Charlotte told Denver’s 9News. “The girls will wanna buy some because he’s on the front. And the boys will also wanna buy some because he’s like, he might be like their favorite character.”

Source: Elle

