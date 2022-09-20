This Hack Gives You a Perfectly Round Cookie Every Time

Is there such a thing as an imperfect cookie? For perfectionists … yes. If that’s you, you’re in luck. You can now make a perfectly round cookie every time with a simple hack that requires nothing more than a glass. Next time you make cookies, try taking a glass and placing it over the cookie when they’re still cooling. Swirl the glass around in a circle and the cookie will form to the shape of the glass. You’re left with a perfectly round, perfectly delicious cookie every time. Genius!