This Hallmark Channel Holiday 2019 Merchandise Is a Movie Lover’s Dream

There are so many ways to enjoy the countdown to Christmas. Whether it’s with an Advent calendar, home decorations, or holiday flicks, the season has offerings for everyone. This year, you can even spread the cheer with a new line of Hallmark-themed merchandise. You know what that means — it’s time to dress up the family in matching Hallmark Ugly Christmas Sweaters and gather around the television. This Hallmark Channel holiday 2019 merchandise is the perfect way for movie-lovers to ring in the season.

In an Oct. 16 press release, the Hallmark Channel shared details about the exciting launch of an exclusive line of Hallmark branded gifts. “We are so excited for Hallmark Gold Crown and Hallmark.com to be the only destination for authentic Hallmark Channel merchandise this holiday,” said Steve Farley, president of Hallmark Retail. “Working directly with Hallmark Channel to develop this collection has been a wonderful way to bring the holiday magic of Hallmark and the network to life.”

The gifts, which are available now on the Hallmark website, are a varied collection of clothing, decor, and entertainment options that’ll get you snuggling up next to the fireplace in no time. From hats to pajamas, the fashion line has everything you need to be rockin’ your movie night in style. You’ll want to start by stocking up on a few Hallmark Ugly Christmas Sweaters for your friends and family. The adorable twist on the classic ugly sweater will cost you $49.99. To keep your feet warm around the house, the $12.99 I Love Hallmark Channel Women’s Slippers look like they’d do a good job. There’s even a Warm & Cozy Hallmark Movie Adult One-Piece coming soon for $49.99.

The annual Countdown to Christmas television event on the Hallmark Channel kicked off on Oct. 26, and the network will be airing 40 marathon-worthy films leading up until the end of 2019. The special TV event is the perfect time to indulge in new and classic holiday flicks, so get ready for winter evenings filled with heartwarming moments and cozy sweaters.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook