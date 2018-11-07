This Handy Chart Shows How Much of These 11 Thanksgiving Basics You’ll Need to Feed Your Crowd

Cooking for a crowd can be complicated – the prep takes longer and there are more (a.k.a. way too many) dishes to clean. But before you can even turn on the oven, you need to do the math. Sure, you know how much stuffing to make for eight people, but how much for 20? The. Struggle. Is. Real.

Follow this chart for at-a-glance guidelines for 11 Thanksgiving basics – appetizerssides, mains, and desserts – showing the minimum amount you’ll need to buy whether you’re entertaining eight, 24, or any number in between.

Photo credit: Good Housekeeping
Photo credit: Good Housekeeping

Need it in your kitchen? Download and print this handy servings chart.

You’re halfway there. Now that you know how much you need to buy, browse through the galleries below to figure out what dishes you’ll wow your family with this year. Happy cooking!

