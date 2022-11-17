This Is America’s Favorite Holiday Beverage

.

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a few friendly toasts, and Americans have a pretty good idea of what they like in those clinked glasses. According to a survey by Mashed, hot chocolate is far and away our holiday beverage choice. Folks who were polled chose:

Hot chocolate – 46.5%

Apple cider – 23.7%

Spiked eggnog – 20.6%

Hot toddies – 4.8%

Mulled wine – 4.3%

Sounds like Fireball lovers are waiting for New Year’s Eve.