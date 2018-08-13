This Might Be the Best/Worst Thing You Can Eat at an NFL Game

There’s no such thing as a free lunch, and there’s definitely no such thing as a food challenge that won’t mess you up, severely.

Here’s the thing about food challenges: if you actually get a reward for eating something — aside from an enjoyable experience and sustenance, of course — you should probably be wary.

The Arizona Cardinals, the NFL’s lovable losers, are taking game day food to new levels of artery-clogging excess with their Gridiron Burger: a $75, seven pound, partially fried, meat-filled, cheese-laced, affront to the sensibilities of anyone who’s ever read Goop (and actually taken it seriously). It’s as if Jimmy Buffet’s legendary “Cheeseburger in Paradise” was covered by Marylin Manson ft. Guy Fieri.

And if you finish the entire thing in under one hour, you’ll receive a pro-bono Cardinals jersey (yea, unfortunately it has to be a Cardinals jersey) and your picture on the Jumbotron… wouldn’t Mom be proud!

