This River Rocker Just Announced as Part of Treasure Island’s Summer Concert Series

Rocker turned crooner Rod Stewart is the latest – and arguably the biggest – act named for the Treasure Island 2019 Summer Concert Series.

The Scot and his distinctive voice will play the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Aug. 24, with tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday priced between $39 and $159.

Stewart, whose glittering music career spans six decades, last appeared in Minnesota this past October, when he played a previously-postponed show at the Xcel Energy Center with Cyndi Lauper in support.

He’s known for hits including “Maggie May,” “You Wear It Well,” “Forever Young,” “Stay With Me,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

Treasure Island is promising Stewart will bring his “critically-acclaimed new show, which includes a massive new stage production with an 11-piece band.”

He joins a lineup of classic and more recent acts booked for the Welch, Minnesota casino this summer, with others including Lynyrd Skynyrd (on their farewell tour), Reba, Kid Rock, The Avett Brothers, Billy Idol, Foreigner, Adam Sandler, 50 Cent, and Trampled By Turtles.