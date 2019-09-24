This Thanksgiving, Get the Carving Knife That Looks Like a Chainsaw

The Mighty Carver electric knife ($59.95) might be the most badass way to rip into the holiday bird, besides using an actual chainsaw.

Here’s how it came to be, as told by its creator, Kimberly Burney:

At Thanksgiving dinner as far back as I can remember, I would get out the electric carving knife for Grandpa. He would carefully carve the turkey to serve the family. This is a wonderful tradition shared by most Americans. But Grandpa’s been gone for a year now and at the last Thanksgiving dinner I asked, “Hey, who wants to carve the turkey this year?” No one looked up, no one said a word. I thought to myself, come on you guys, you all love power tools, what is the problem? Then it hit me. “If this were a chain saw, you boys would be fighting over who gets to carve the turkey.”

It’s also good for slicing up bread, fruit, and god-knows-what-else in the most glorious fashion ever!

