This Viral List of Things ‘Normal Moms’ Do Is So Accurate It’s Scary

Most of motherhood seems to be flying by the seat of your pants trying to figure it all out. If you’re lucky, you have a few close friends who you can commensurate with about the ups and downs and manage to laugh in the process. So, when one mom wrote a “You might be a normal mom IF” list, parents everywhere sighed with relief that they aren’t alone.

In this hilarious post, blogger Amy Weatherly managed to nail parenting by revealing all the things parents experience but don’t always like to admit. I mean, we all want to feel like we have our stuff together, but let’s be honest. If you have kids, you just … don’t.

After all, if you don’t “have a half of a box of Lucky Charms cereal with no marshmallows, because they’ve all been picked through in your pantry right now,” do you really have kids?

Some of Weatherly’s other gems include:

“If you joined the gym for the childcare … ”

“If you’ve ever used a frozen burrito as an ice pack … ”

“If you’ve ever yelled ‘STOP YELLING’ at the top of your lungs … ”

“If you lost your keys three times in two days …”

… all of which made me howl, because I did every one of them just this week.

Weatherly tells Babble she thinks the list resonated with people because, at the end of the day, “we just want to know we’re doing okay and that our kids are going to be okay, even though we messed up ten thousand times and have absolutely no idea what we’re doing.”

That’s the thing. Even with the best intentions, there isn’t a day that goes by when parents aren’t winging it to some degree. It doesn’t matter how many kids you have or how many times you’ve been through it before, parenthood is unpredictable. It’s maddening, stressful, and amazing all at the same time — so it’s also good to be reminded you aren’t alone.

Some other signs that Weatherly says make you a “normal” mom:

“If you have anywhere between 5-10 different piles of laundry … ”

“If you start a diet on Monday and quit it by Tuesday afternoon … ” (ahem)

“If you’ve ever bought cookies, taken them out of their container, put them on a platter and passed them off as homemade … ”

“If you’ve ever helped your child look for a toy you actually threw away a couple of days ago … ”

Needless to say, the post had many other moms saying SAME. Weatherly also says that for her, this connection with other moms is key.

“If you can cry with other women, if you can laugh with other women, if you can share tips and ideas with other women — you’re going to be much happier, stronger for it,” she says. “If we could all just stop wearing these ‘Pinterest mom‘ masks and just admit we don’t know how to make a top knot look cute, or how to throw our kids a lavish birthday party, or how to keep our kids busy for more than 35 seconds with arts and crafts activities, we’d all be a little happier.”

Amen to that!

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook