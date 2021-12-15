This Week: Meeting on DNR proposal to give wildlife designation to Sibley County’s Indian Lake

Indian Lake in Sibley County could join dozens of others in Minnesota that are designated as wildlife lakes.

A meeting is set for this week where the public can learn about the proposed plan, ask questions, and provide input. The meeting is Thursday, December 16 at 6 p.m. at the Winthrop City Hall.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has proposed the designation, which would allow the agency to manipulate water levels and manage habitat conditions.

The designation would also restrict motorized watercraft use on Indian Lake during open water season, but wouldn’t apply to driving on ice in winter. The restrictions are intended to protect aquatic plants and waterfowl.

If adopted, the proposal would make Indian Lake one of 60 in the state with the wildlife lake designation.

Copies of the plan will be available for the public at the meeting and at Winthrop City Hall during the comment period, which ends January 18.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SHALLOW LAKES PROGRAM