Thousands were still without power from Memorial Day storms Tuesday

More than 37,000 people across southwestern Minnesota were without electrical power early Tuesday as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways. The National Weather Service says in a preliminary report there were four tornadoes on Monday in western Minnesota, along with wind gusts and large hail.

Cities across the region reported extensive damage to buildings.

Strong winds yesterday morning knocked down hundreds of trees in the northern part of KLGR-land. Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office reports some road closures and power poles toppled. Authorities have not reported any major injuries related to these severe storms.