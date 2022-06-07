Three candidates selected for 5th Judicial District judgeship consideration

The Commission on Judicial Selection has recommended three candidates for consideration to replace retiring Blue Earth County Judge Kurt Johnson in the 5th Judicial District.

They are:

Paul Gunderson is an assistant county attorney in Brown County, where he prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor cases. He also serves on the Brown County Treatment Court staffing team. He previously was an associate attorney. His practice included criminal defense, business litigation, and representing the City of New Ulm as an assistant city attorney.

Kristine Weeks is an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District, where she represents clients in misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, felony, and probation violation proceedings. She also represents clients in child protection and delinquency matters. Weeks previously was an assistant public defender in the Second Judicial District.

Aaron Zurek is an assistant public defender in the Fifth Judicial District, where he represents clients in misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, felony, and probation violation proceedings. He also represents clients in child protection and delinquency matters. Zurek previously served as a staff attorney in the State Court Administrator’s Office.

The seat will be chambered in Mankato.