Three COVID deaths reported in Blue Earth County

Three COVID-19 deaths in Blue Earth County were reported in Thursday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The deaths involved one person in their late 70’s and two residents in their late 80’s, according to MDH. Blue Earth County has recorded five deaths in just the last two days, bringing the county’s death toll up to 82.

Forty-eight total deaths were logged Thursday by MDH. That brings the state’s total number of deaths to 10,516.

There are 1,318 COVID hospitalizations as of Wednesday, according to a capacity report. That number includes 308 patients in intensive care.