Three Granite Falls residents injured in collision with Redwood Falls semi-truck Wednesday

Three residents of Granite Falls were injured when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck from Redwood Falls on Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:12 a.m., a WesternStar semi-truck was being driven southbound on County Road 6 by David Paul Bunting, age 54, of Redwood Falls. At the intersection with Highway 212, the semi collided with an eastbound Dodge Journey driven by Heaven Lee Uribe, age 27, of Granite Falls.

Uribe was transported to the Olivia Hospital witn non-life threatening injuries, as was passenger Bella Vita Gefferson, age 9, of Granite Falls. Another passenger, Brandon Dustin Gefferson, age 9, was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Renville Police and Fire Departments, the Olivia Fire Department, and the Granite Falls ambulance.