Three hospitalized after dump truck vs ATV crash west of Faribault

(Faribault, MN) – Three people were injured in a dump truck vs ATV crash west of Faribault Tuesday.

The Rice County Sheriff’s office says that crash happened at 5:52 p.m. on the 20000 block of Geneva Ave near Cedar Lake in Shieldsville Township.

Hospitalized following the crash was ATV driver Scott Allen Pineur, 57, of Faribault. Passengers Christine Paula Pineur, 54, of Faribault, and Mary Margaret Lemieux, 76, of Faribault, were also injured. There is no information on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

“Deputies determined the ATV was traveling southbound on the west shoulder of Geneva Ave when it attempted to make a left turn into a field approach in front of the dump truck,” said a release from Sheriff Troy Dunn.

The dump truck was also southbound and attempting to pass the the side-by-side ATV, according to the sheriff. The truck attempted to stop, but struck the ATV, the release says.

One of the occupants of the ATV was transported for care by helicopter, the two others by ambulance.

The driver of the dump truck was identified as Travis James Semmann, 33, of Morristown. Semmann wasn’t injured in the crash.