Three Hurt In Highway 14 Crash Near Eagle Lake

Two men and a woman were hut Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Eagle Lake.

A Chevy Tahoe driven by 39-year-old Karry Jo Meyer was eastbound on Highway 14 and failed to yield to another vehicle when turning on to Blue Earth County Road 17.

The Tahoe collided with a Kia Optima that was westbound on the highway.  The Optima was driven by 20-year-old Myunggyu Kang of Mankato.

Kang and his passenger, 24-year-old Younghak Seo of Mankato received non-life threatening injuries from the crash.  Kang was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

Meyer suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato.  Her 11-year-old passenger, Boston J. Meyer was uninjured.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sherwin-Williams Names ‘Cavern Clay’ Its 2019 Color of the Year STUDY: Make Your Bed for a Better Sex Life City Says They’ll Review Controversy Surrounding Madison Lake Police Chief Minnesota Bear Didn’t Learn From Tailpipe Teen’s Mistake Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Every Day for the Rest of the Month SURVEY: 25% of Women in Their 30s Check Phone 200 Times a Day
Comments