Three Hurt In Highway 14 Crash Near Eagle Lake

Two men and a woman were hut Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Eagle Lake.

A Chevy Tahoe driven by 39-year-old Karry Jo Meyer was eastbound on Highway 14 and failed to yield to another vehicle when turning on to Blue Earth County Road 17.

The Tahoe collided with a Kia Optima that was westbound on the highway. The Optima was driven by 20-year-old Myunggyu Kang of Mankato.

Kang and his passenger, 24-year-old Younghak Seo of Mankato received non-life threatening injuries from the crash. Kang was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato for treatment.

Meyer suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Mayo Clinic Mankato. Her 11-year-old passenger, Boston J. Meyer was uninjured.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

