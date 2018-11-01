Three Injured In Madison Avenue Crash

An elderly woman and two others were injured in a crash on Madison Avenue Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m.

A Buick LeSabre driven by 91-year-old Margaret Anne Burman of Mankato was turning south onto Victory from westbound Madison Avenue and failed to yield right-of-way and collided with a Chevy Classic that was eastbound on Madison.

Burman was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The Chevy Classic was driven by Linda Lee Johnson, age 60 of Sherburne. Johnson and her passenger, 66-year-old Mark Allen Johnson of Sherburne also received non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Mayo Clinic Mankato.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook