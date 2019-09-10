Three juveniles identified in Briargate robbery

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police say they’ve identified the three remaining individuals involved with an early morning robbery on Briargate Road last month.

Commander Chris Baukol with Mankato Public Safety said that three 17- year-old males have also now been identified. “Over the course of last week, we were able to identify the other three that were involved with it. They were all juveniles. One of them has been taken into custody, and is currently in custody. Two others we’ll be formally requesting charges on those two, as well.”

Baukol said 1st-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges are pending against two of the juveniles. The other is facing possible charges of aiding and abetting.

Police say five men approached the victim in the early morning hours of August 13th on the 200 block of Briargate. The men allegedly took the victim’s Apple watch, drove him to an ATM, and forced him to withdraw money, using a gun to threaten him.

Two adult men, Zeal Nhial, 18, and Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, are currently in custody and have been charged in connection with the incident.

Bakoul said the gun appeared to be a pellet gun.

