Three local COVID-19 deaths reported

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, three coming from local counties.

A person in their late 60’s in Blue Earth County died, according to MDH’s daily update, which includes data from Christmas Eve, the weekend, and part of Monday. The death marks the 77th of the pandemic in the county. Faribault County reported two deaths, one involving a person in their early 40’s. The other victim was in their early 90’s. Faribault County has now seen 40 total deaths since the pandemic began. Minnesota’s death toll is at 10,399.

Another 9,873 new cases were confirmed Tuesday by state health officials. Blue Earth County logged 75 new infections, Nicollet County, 30, and Le Sueur County reported 27 new cases.

There were 1,365 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, including 334 in intensive care.