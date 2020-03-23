Three new babies in the EagleCam nest

(St. Paul, MN) – There are good things happening in the world.

Three new baby eagles are in the nest at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam. All three eggs hatched last week. The first on March 15, the second on March 17, and the third on March 19.

The DNR says this is the first brood of eaglets to successfully hatch in the EagleCam nest since 2017, and the parents are learning the ropes. “While we can’t be sure this is their first brood, these two adult eagles appear to be just getting the hang of this parenting thing.”

Families are encouraged to watch the live stream as they practice social distancing, and the DNR offered up some isolation eagle challenges.

“The chicks are brand new and they grow amazingly fast, said an agency release. “Can you identify the prey items they bring to the nest? This might give you a clue about the habitat that is near the nest. This is a wonderful learning experience for kids and adults”

Families can live stream the EagleCam.