Three Southern Minnesota Men Busted In Multi-Agency, Underage Sex Sting

Three people have been arrested in a multi-agency sex sting in southern Minnesota that targeted the demand of underage sex trafficking.

George Everett Scott Croucher 

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office, three men were arrested and charged in Lyon County with hiring or agreeing to hire a minor for prostitution after the operation on October 23.

Todd Roberts Mugshot

The arrests of George Everett Scott Croucher, age 29, of Sioux Falls, SD, 55-year-old David Kent Onken of Hadley, and Todd Mykle Roberts, age 55, of Marshall came following an undercover investigation into the on-line solicitation of a female believed to be 15-year-old.

David Kent Onken Mugshot

All three men were taken into custody in Lyon County without incident.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here Are the 10 Most Reliable Car Brands Minnesota’s Getting a 2nd Shake Shack, Look Where It’s Going! STUDY: Yes, Your Cat Can Tell if You’re Out All Night How Often Should You Talk to Your Partner During Work Hours? An Expert Weighs In 2018’s Hottest Holiday Toys to Buy Now Before They Sell Out Target Rolls Out Free 2-day Shipping For Holiday Season
Comments