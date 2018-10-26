Three Southern Minnesota Men Busted In Multi-Agency, Underage Sex Sting

Three people have been arrested in a multi-agency sex sting in southern Minnesota that targeted the demand of underage sex trafficking.

According to a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s office, three men were arrested and charged in Lyon County with hiring or agreeing to hire a minor for prostitution after the operation on October 23.

The arrests of George Everett Scott Croucher, age 29, of Sioux Falls, SD, 55-year-old David Kent Onken of Hadley, and Todd Mykle Roberts, age 55, of Marshall came following an undercover investigation into the on-line solicitation of a female believed to be 15-year-old.

All three men were taken into custody in Lyon County without incident.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

