Thursday COVID Update: 22 deaths, more than 1,900 new cases

Twenty-two more people have died of the coronavirus, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Thursday daily update.

There were no deaths logged in local counties. One of the deaths dated back to July, but the others all occurred in August, according to MDH. Thursday’s deaths included a person in their early 30’s from Chisago County and three victims in their 50’s from metro-area counties. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,839.

There were 631 patients hospitalized as of Sept 1, which includes 163 patients in intensive care. That’s an overall increase from the previous report of 614. But Minnesota’s south-central region, which includes the Greater Mankato area, has twice the number of staffed ICU beds available (6) than reported on Wednesday.

State health officials also logged another 1,904 cases Thursday. Here’s where new infections are reported in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 10

Cottonwood – 5

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 4

Freeborn – 30 (2 probable)

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 13 (2 probable)

Martin – 8

McLeod – 8 (4 probable)

Mower – 17 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 12

Redwood – 3 (1 probable)

Renville – 2

Rice – 22 (3 probable)

Sibley – 5 (1 probable)

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 2