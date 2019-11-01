Tickets available for LEEP Elegance formal dance

(Mankato, MN) – Tickets are still available for LEEP Elegance, a formal dance that will celebrate the contributions that individuals with disabilities make to the Greater Mankato area.

Tickets are on sale until Friday, November 1st between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Leisure Education for Exceptional People Inc office at 929 North 4th Street.

LEEP Elegance is at the Kato Ballroom on November 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The formal will feature a Mardi Gras theme, a DJ, photobooth, heavy appetizers, beverage, and dessert.

For more information, call (507) 387-5122

