      Weather Alert

Tickets available for LEEP Elegance formal dance

Nov 1, 2019 @ 3:02am

(Mankato, MN) – Tickets are still available for LEEP Elegance, a formal dance that will celebrate the contributions that individuals with disabilities make to the Greater Mankato area.

Tickets are on sale until Friday, November 1st between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Leisure Education for Exceptional People Inc office at 929 North 4th Street.

LEEP Elegance is at the Kato Ballroom on November 16th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The formal will feature a Mardi Gras theme, a DJ, photobooth, heavy appetizers, beverage, and dessert.

For more information, call (507) 387-5122

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter. 

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News.  Alpha Media Mankato.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
2342242
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105