Tickets for Ice Castle Fish House raffle from United Way still available

Tickets for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Ice Castle Fish House raffle are still available, with the drawing taking place next week.

Valued at $12,500, the 2021 Honey Hole unit sleeps three and includes four holes with lights, a 30-inch bunk, a jack-knife sofa, a stereo with speakers, a two-burner cooktop, and other amenities. The fish house weighs 2,300 pounds, making for easy towing.

Tickets are on sale for $100 each at Scheels Customer Service in Mankato or the Greater Mankato Area United Way office. A limit of 500 tickets will be sold. The winner does not need to be present for the December 18 drawing to win.

The Ice Castle’s exterior is at Mankato Motors for viewing during the week, or at Scheels on the weekend.

MORE DETAILS & INTERIOR PHOTOS