Tickets on sale for United Way’s Fire & Ice, going virtual in 2020

(Mankato, MN) – Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fire & Ice event is going virtual in 2020, and tickets for the event are on sale now.

This year’s Fire & Ice, presented by PrimeSource Funding, includes virtual event packages, an online auction, virtual program, the opportunity to give, and other highlights.

The annual Fire & Ice Ball is usually a black-tie gala, and serves as the United Way’s largest fundraising event of the year. Last year’s event netted over $180,000.

“Fire & Ice has been our signature fundraising event since it began in 2015,” United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “This year more than ever, we need to ensure our programs stay strong.”

Event packages for the 2020 event include “Friends of the United Way” for eight people ($1,500) or “Date Night” for two ($300).

REGISTER ONLINE FOR FIRE & ICE