Tiered busing, staggered school start approved by Mankato School Board

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato School Board approved a tiered busing system Monday, which will effectively change student schedules next fall.

The proposal for a two-tiered busing system was introduced as a solution to bus overcrowding. Over 4,000 students ride 93 buses each day in the Mankato area.

Starting in fall, buses will have two routes each morning and afternoon: first the elementary students, then the middle and high school students.

Start and end times for students have been tentatively set, with a final schedule to be approved in January 2020: