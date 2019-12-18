Tiered busing, staggered school start approved by Mankato School Board
(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato School Board approved a tiered busing system Monday, which will effectively change student schedules next fall.
The proposal for a two-tiered busing system was introduced as a solution to bus overcrowding. Over 4,000 students ride 93 buses each day in the Mankato area.
Starting in fall, buses will have two routes each morning and afternoon: first the elementary students, then the middle and high school students.
Start and end times for students have been tentatively set, with a final schedule to be approved in January 2020:
- Elementary Schools: 7:50 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
- Bridges Community School: 8:10 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
- Middle Schools: 8:25 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.
- High Schools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
