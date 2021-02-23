Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash
LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:12 Tuesday morning.
The “Jaws of Life” were used to remove the legendary golfer from the car. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
