Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash

Feb 23, 2021 @ 1:44pm

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Tiger Woods has been injured in a car crash.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7:12 Tuesday morning.

The “Jaws of Life” were used to remove the legendary golfer from the car. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

 

 

 

