Time to change? U.S. Senate passes bill to make daylight savings time permanent

The U.S. Senate has approved a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent in 2023.

The Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday, which supporters say will bring brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

The measure would end twice-annual clock change for Americans.

Most of the United States resumed daylight savings on Sunday. U.S. standard time resumes in November.

The House of Representatives has already held a committee meeting on the matter. The House must pass the bill before it can go to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign. The White House hasn’t yet said if Biden supports the bill or not.